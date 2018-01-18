Action from the EFL Kids Cup: Seaburn Dene B v Simonside Primary B

Hundreds of children have been showcasing their football skills for the chance to represent the Black Cats.

Young athletes from more than 30 primary schools across the North East took part in the Sunderland AFC club final of the EFL Kids Cup, held at Silksworth Sports Complex this week.

Can you spot your own young stars in our action gallery?

These photographs are from Seaburn Dene B v Simonside Primary B.