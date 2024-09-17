Drive for change opens doors for disability sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative collaboration between charity Sported and Nissan has closed the ‘Play Gap’ for young disabled people by increasing their access to physical activity in the North East. The Possibilities project has transformed over 50 clubs inside the past 12 months by offering specialist support that has widened the opportunities available and alleviated several barriers to participation.

With expert guidance from three-time Paralympic gold medallist Stephen Miller’s charity, Smile Through Sport, a session is now taking place in Sunderland every week that is giving young people increased pathways to being active.

Across the Tyne & Wear region, support from the car manufacturer – which has a long-standing programme supporting under-represented groups – has also delivered bespoke equipment and an accessible minibus. In tandem, Sported has developed a bespoke programme for coaches on disability inclusion, which has given club leaders and volunteers the confidence to create to more meaningful activity in their communities.

Sported’s Disability Lead, Gemma Lumsdaine, said: “The significance of this programme is huge – from the impact on young people in the local community to the relationships forged between organisations. Every aspect of this project has and will continue to support more young disabled people to be active.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts with members of the Kayaks disability sports club

Nissan’s backing has led to significant strides being made in resolving key issues related to low activity levels such as the fact that disabled people are twice as likely to be inactive than non-disabled people. Their support has helped address the lack of confidence from organisations on working with disabled people and creating inclusive environments.”

Employees in Sunderland, home to one of largest vehicle plants in the UK, have also contributed to supporting the Possibilities Project groups by volunteered at a number of events and supporting with essential maintenance to enhance the overall experience of the participants.

Victoria Holderhouse, part of the project group, added: “The training we’ve undertaken has aided our awareness and understanding of our clients more so than ever. Now, we can more easily identify their specific behaviours and circumstances that influence their level of disruption. Which, in turn, provides us with further context of their actions and how we can support their needs.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ and Nissan’ DEI Ambassador, Adele Roberts backed the programme by racing to raise funds at the recent Great North Run.

She said: “I love the Sported project. I think it is fundamental. I saw a state saying that 1 in 4 children with a disability feel empowered to get into sport, which means 3 in 4 don’t. These projects can help and show how movement is essential to their conditions. Plus make you feel you can do anything.”