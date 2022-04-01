Loading...

Watch: England's greatest men's cricketers since 2000

See who made our list for the greatest men's cricketers since 2000

By Jatinder Dhillon
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:07 am

We’ve compiled a list of cricketers who we think have really impacted the game since the year 2000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These have been ranked on how they impacted the games they played and the results they delivered – with many players demonstrating extraordinary talents and delivering some iconic moments.

Watch the video and see what you think of the greatest men's cricketers we have chosen – would you have picked the same?

Watch our list of England's greatest men's cricketers since 2000.
England