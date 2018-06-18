NE Premier League: Waterson’s wonderful eight-wicket haul inspires Whitburn’s rise to second place in the Premier

Whitburn rose to second place after a comfortable fifth win of the season on Saturday, sinking Durham Academy by seven wickets as Kieran Waterson starred.

Academy were the ‘home side, despite the game being played at Whitburn, and they enjoyed a magnificent, unbeaten 131 from opener Ross Greenwell, who carried his bat.

Burnmoor batsman Kevin Dixon defends against Washington on Saturday. Picture by Tim Richardson.

He had 13 fours and four sixes in a 149-ball innings which ended with the youngsters all out for 228 in 55.5 overs.

Greenwell put on 132 for the fourth wicket with Jamie Dass (59, with nine fours, off 104 balls) and 42 for the fifth alongside Matthew Oswell (13).

Waterson was the stand-out bowler, grabbing a memorable haul of 8-53 in 12.5 overs, with Craig Smith and Matthew Muchall also striking.

The Villagers rose to the occasion to cruise to victory in the 39th over, inspired by a century of their own from Chris McBride (102 off 107 balls, with 16 fours and a six).

He added 163 for the second wicket with Lee Henderson (66, with six fours and four sixes) and 43 for the third with Brydson Carse (25no). Adam Ahmed took 2-36.

Chester-le-Street slipped a place to third after being held to a draw by battling Eppleton at Church Road.

The third-bottom hosts put Chester in to bat and made early inroads to reduce them to 36-3 and 50-4, but Quentin Hughes’s patient, unbeaten 61, off 114 balls, with eight fours, steered them to respectability on 191-9 declared, after 52 overs.

John Coxon had five fours in a 32-ball 26 and Liam Burgess hit four fours and a six in 30, while George Harrison contributed 16 and last-man Stephen Cantwell 19no.

Jack McBeth impressed with his haul of 4-71, backed by Connor Whitelock (2-34), with Joe Coyne and Craig Scurr also striking.

Eppleton, given 25 overs for their reply, struggled early on in their reply, falling to 21-2 and 45-3, but Coyne (52no off 54 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Durham’s Josh Coughlin (46 off 25 balls, with four fours and three sixes) led the way as they closed on 127-4 after 25 overs.

Luke Henderson made 19, with Andrew Smith taking 2-28.

Hetton Lyons dropped to fifth place after only their second draw all season, against a Felling side who sit in second-bottom spot.

But the Lilywhite Terrace men were agonisingly close to victory, needing only three more runs, with eight wickets down, when the end came.

Felling chose to bat and were all out for 142 in 50.2 overs.

Their innings hinged on two key batsmen, with Eddie Hurst hitting 11 fours in 57 and Paul Leonard firing seven boundaries in 41.

Chris Ralston bagged 3-30 in his 12 overs, supported by Jonny Malkin (2-29) and Ben Whitehead (2-28), with Robert Talbot, Carl Watson and Cameron Grimwood also striking.

After the rain came, Lyons, given 25 overs to search for a win, looked on course when they put on 42 for the first wicket, courtesy of Stuart Walker (23) and Jarvis Clay (57 off 69 balls, with just three fours).

There was little support, though, and only Malkin (17) also reached double figures. Captain Clay was the last wicket to fall, with Lyons four runs from victory.

Leonard (2-27) and Anthony Trotter (2-29) stood out for Felling.

Sacriston put up a fight, but champions, and leaders, South Northumberland eased to a four-wicket away triumph.

Sacriston had troubles throughout their innings, which ended on 140-9 after 58 overs, led by opener James Thompson carrying his bat with a 156-ball 66 not out, featuring six fours.

Reece Carr added 20, Ian Jones 16 and Graham Hubber 14, but South North’s bowlers were on top with Sean Tindale plundering 3-33, Jonny Wightman 2-39 and Lee Crozier 2-24.

Nathan Hall picked up 3-27 in South North’s reply, with Melvyn Betts taking 2-31, but the visitors were guided home by Liam Trevaskis’s 39 off 76 balls, with three fours and a six, Simon Birtwisle (34, with six fours) and John Graham (21).

Newcastle succumbed to defeat at Benwell Hill.

Mohammed Shinwari and Rory Hanley each took two early Newcastle wickets, including Jacques Du Toit and Oliver McGee, who were both out first ball as the visitors struggled to 18-5.

Joe Kilpatrick then removed Ben McGee and Robert Thompson in quick succession and Jacques Snyman took his second wicket, to leave the visitors reeling on 37-8.

Callum Harding knocked it around for 40 and Ben Quirk dug in for 16 not out, as they put on 60 for the ninth wicket, but they were eventually all out for 99, with Hanley returning 4-25.

Snyman then cracked 52 from just 25 balls, which included seven fours and three sixes, to see Benwell Hill home comfortably by eight wickets.

Stockton welcomed Tynemouth and the visitors made an excellent score of 213-2.

Ben Debnam hit 81 and Nick Armstrong 53, as they put on 119 for the first wicket.

The rain delay meant that Stockton had 38 overs for their reply and they batted through for the draw after being 81-5 at one stage, eventually making 162-8.

Matthew Gill (30), James Ward (58no) and George Harding (35) led Stockton’s batting, despite Wesley Bedja claiming 4-27 and Finn Lonnberg 3-31.