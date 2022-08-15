Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Miller in action for Bridlington 2nds PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Ebberston posted 175-7 and Mulgrave eased to a winning 176-4 in 31 overs.

Tom Sixsmith’s 96 helped Cayton to a 55-run home win against relegation battlers Staxton.

Michael Dennis added 63 as Cayton posted 281-6. In reply David Morris hit 68 but Staxton only managed 226-6.

Staithes powered to a 147-run win at home to Filey.

Dan Belsham struck 76no as Staithes posted 209-9, David Brannan scooping 4-47.

Stuart Theaker’s 3-16 then helped skittle Filey for just 62.

Bridlington 2nds look doomed to the drop after their six-wicket loss at Scalby.

Brad Walker and Max Hesp took three wickets each as Brid posted 217-9, Greg Miller top-scoring with 53.

Walker then capped a superb day with 91no as the hosts made a winning 218-4 with seven balls left, Lachlan Scales adding 50.

Seamer & Irton pulled clear of the drop-zone with wins against Heslerton and Flixton 2nds.

On Saturday, Archie Graham smashed 87, captain Gregg Chadwick 57 and Anthony Jenkinson 55 as Seamer racked up 265-4.

Skipper Sam Triffitt battled away for a cracking 81 in reply, but Jenkinson’s 3-20 helped dismiss Heslerton for 173.

On Sunday, Charlie Colley’s 48no helped Flixton 2nds post 198-7, Matty Morris scooping 4-37.

Jenkinson smashed 64 and Mitchell Fisher 51no as Seamer made a winning 199-5 with 11 balls remaining.