England star Ben Stokes commits his long-term future to Durham Cricket

England star Ben Stokes has signed a three-year contract extension with Durham Cricket.

The 27-year-old has committed his long-term future to the club that helped turn him into one of the stars of the world game.

Stokes said he was 'delighted'.

"I love playing for Durham and am delighted to be signing a new long-term deal at the County where I learned my trade,” he said.

“I’m very passionate about helping Durham compete at the top level and if I am given any opportunities to play this season, I will give everything to the club.

“It’s an exciting time at Durham, especially with the rebrand of the club this winter and having a new Coach, Chief Executive and Director of Cricket in charge.”

Stokes is unlikely to feature much for his county this season; the all-rounder currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

He will then be a key player for England in the upcoming World Cup and Ashes series.

But Chief Executive Tom Bostock said his influence around the county would remain 'huge'.

"Ben is one of the finest players in world cricket and we’re delighted he has chosen to carry on his county career with Durham," he said.

“He is now in the prime of his career and while we may not see him as much as we would like over the next year, his influence remains huge around the club.

“Ben is a shining example of what our young players can achieve with hard work and dedication to go alongside talent.”