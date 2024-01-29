Cricket club in Houghton le Spring wins support from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder, which has its regional head office in Houghton le Spring and is building new homes at nearby Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, made the donation as part of its commitment to support the local community.

The money will help fund the ongoing ground maintenance for the club, which was founded in 1873 and has four senior and nine junior teams.

In 2023 the first team won the ECB Area T20 finals, Dukes North East Premier League T20, Banks Salver and DSCL Protech Cup.

Bellway Sales Advisor Louise Eggerton with Chairman of Burnmoor Cricket Club, Alec Linsley,

Alec Linsley, Chairman of Burnmoor Cricket Club, said: “On behalf of Burnmoor Cricket Club I’d like to thank Bellway for their support and look forward to being able to welcome their new homeowners to the club, be it on a social or sporting basis.”

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Supporting local communities as we build new homes is important to us and we are pleased to be able to make this donation to Burnmoor Cricket Club, which is just a 15-minute walk from our new development at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park.

“We hope the donation will help the club during this special year and provide much-needed funding for the ongoing ground maintenance.

“We would like to wish the club all the best for the future and look forward to following its progress.”

Based at the Village Ground in Chester Road, Burnmoor CC first XI play in the Dukes North East Premier League Premier Division, and the 2024 season will get under way on Saturday, April 20, with a home fixture against Tynemouth.

For more information on Burnmoor Cricket Club, go to www.burnmoorcc.org.uk/

Bellway Durham division is building 145 new homes at Hedworths Green at Lambton Park, within the historic Lambton Estate, which is the ancestral seat of the Earls of Durham.

The Bellway development will feature a bespoke range of two-bedroom apartments and three, four and five-bedroom houses, alongside public open space including a village green with a traditional-style butter cross.