Charlie Benson - Local Lad F1 Dream

By suzanne connor
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 13:00 BST
15 year old Sunderland school boy, HTR driver Charlie Benson, has the opportunity to be the first northern driver to make it into F4! F4 is commonly connected with being the first step into F1 – which would realise Charlie’s dream.

Charlie has had continued success in the SuperOne Championship, achieving Champion status in 2022 and Vice Champion in 2023, with a successful Superprix at Shennington 2023.

The SuperOne championship has produced some of the best F1 drivers from the UK, with the likes of George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon among the names that Charlie would love to emulate.

Charlie has raced at all levels from the age of 8 years old. He started in hire karting championships and quickly moved into the professional field.

Racing success from the age of 8!placeholder image
F4 is the next step in his dream to being a successful F1 driver. Having already raced at most major UK tracks, and took on the top drivers in his categories, we are looking for partners to support the next stage in Charlie’s journey….

