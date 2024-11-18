Bramble Linton scoops Premier Greyhound Racing Classic from the front

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bramble Linton scooped his biggest triumph yet when winning the £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing Classic at a busy Sunderland Stadium on Friday night.

The three-year-old black dog paced up well to the first bend before establishing a three-length lead to closest pursuer Unanimous Leon down the back straight.

Although that lead was reduced to only a length at the finish, Bramble Linton held on to earn owner Chloe Hardy and trainer Steven Anderson a first Category One success with Tom Heilbron’s Unanimous Leon in second.

David Mullins’ Brindle Bully finished third ahead of Oscar The Grouch in fourth while Coolavanny Mercy and Fire and Ice finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Bramble Linton - 2024 Premier Greyhound Racing Classic winner.

Chloe described Bramble Linton’s win as a great moment for the kennel.

“It’s our first Category One win, we’re over the moon,” said Chloe. “We knew he had to make a good start to stand a chance of winning the race so when he reached the first turn in front that’s when we got excited.

“He’s been a great greyhound for us, starting in the higher grades at Newcastle and reaching three finals this year. This is definitely the highlight and huge success for the kennel.

“We’ll aim for the National Sprint at Nottingham next but for now we’ll enjoy winning the Classic!”

Elsewhere on the card there was a double for Newcastle trainer Tom Heilbron who won the Arena Racing Company British Bred with Romeo Cypher while Puppy Cup champion Untold Ruble made a winning return to Sunderland in the Arena Racing Company Standard Division I.

Grand Prix champion Farneys Willie was another to return to the Newcastle Road venue and win as Richard Wales’ Category One winner from April won the Arena Racing Company Stayers.

There was local success too for Graham Strike and Murphys Coco in the Arena Racing Company Sprint Maiden. Meanwhile Dean Blackbird’s Sleepy Millie won an Open Race at the 13th time of asking when beating Slamannan Para by a head in the Arena Racing Company Maiden.

Laughil Flash for Peter Richardson and Lion Heart for Newcastle trainer Carl Jackson won the Arena Racing Company Sprint and Arena Racing Company Standard Division II to round off the night’s open racing.

Sunderland Stadium’s racing schedule continues every Friday night and Sunday daytime with tickets, trackside packages and restaurant bookings available to book here.

The stadium’s festive celebrations begin on Friday, December 6, with a late bar and DJ until midnight operating every Friday building up to Christmas Day.