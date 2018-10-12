Watch Glenn Foot's intense face-off with Robbie Davies Jr after heated press conference

Have your say

Glenn Foot and Robbie Davies Jr faced the cameras yesterday ahead of their Commonwealth and British title fight in Newcastle.

In a heated press conference, Davies pledged to put Foot 'on his backside' - before the North East fighter replied by suggesting that Davies had only ever fought 'bums'.

Glenn Foot was full of fighting talk

Foot was full of fighting talk, and you can see everything he said ahead of the title bout in the video above.

There's also footage of an intense face-off which only heightens the anticipation around the Metro Radio Arena fight.

