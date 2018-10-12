Watch Glenn Foot and Robbie Davies Jnr get separated by security at feisty weigh-in

Glenn Foot and Robbie Davies Jnr had to be separated by security at the weigh-in ahead of their Commonwealth and British title fight.

The duo went head to head after taking to the scales, and came into contact with each other, prompting bouncers to stpe in between them.

Robbie Davies Jr and Glenn Foot

Sunderland super lightweight Foot then exchanged some verbals with his Liverpool rival ahead of their clash at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena tomorrow.

It followed on from a lively press conference on Thursday which saw the duo taunt each other, promising an explosive affair when they take to the ring.

Davies Jr weighed in at nine stone 13, while Foot tipped the scales at nine stone 12 ounces.

Marley Pots man Foot puts his Commonwealth strap, won against Jason Easton earlier this year, on the line as he fights Davies Jr on the undercard of Lewis Ritson's European title tilt. Rainton's Tommy Ward is also in action against German Tom Tran in a six-round tune up fight, ahead of a potential world title eliminator before the end of 2018.