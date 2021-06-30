'Washy boys flying the flag' - Olympic boxer Pat McCormack dreams of golden glory with twin Luke and pal Jordan Pickford

The twins will jet off to Tokyo shortly to compete in the delayed 2020 Olympics. Pat, appearing in his second Olympics, will fight in the welterweight category, while twin Luke will make his Olympics debut in the light welterweight division.

Former Sunderland keeper – and fellow Washington lad – Jordan Pickford who made two outstanding saves to help England overcome Germany in last night’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash, is a friend of Pat’s and joined him to train at Birtley Boxing Club while with the Black Cats.

Pat faced questions from journalists online on Wednesday, June 30, and was asked if he had heard from his old pal.

Jordan Pickford (left) and Pat McCormack when Jordan visited Pat's base at Birtley Boxing Club

He said: “I haven’t heard from him but he’s doing well.

"I watched the game last night - first time we’ve beaten Germany in I don’t know how many years but the boys have done well and hopefully it comes home this year and we get the title.”

Asked about the prospect of the New Town celebrating ‘a couple of Olympic medals and a Euros gold medal’, he replied: “It will be unbelievable – Washy boys flying the flag.”

Pat is delighted he will have his brother at ringside: "I went by myself last time and this time I have got him with me,” he said.

Luke (left) and Pat McCormack with their 2018 Commonwealth Gas medals

"He qualified first and I was following in his footsteps so it is going to be unbelievable - it is time for the twins to take over Tokyo.

"I can’t wait."

Both brothers bringing home medals would be ‘a dream come true’, said Pat.

Pat McCormack (right) puts Jordan Pickford through his paces at Birtley Boxing Club

He said he had decided not to turn professional until Luke had also had a shot at Olympic glory: “I would have been going pro as an Olympian and he would not have been an Olympian,” he said.

"I think it would just be better if we do together.”

He is proud to be representing the region: “Not many fighters make it out of the North East, so it’s going to pave the way for the young fighters coming through, to see that even if you are from the North East, you can still go out and make a name for yourself,” he said.

