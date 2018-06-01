Sunderland East End boxing trio triumphant at England National Championships

Sunderland East End ABC are on a crest of a successful wave after all three of their young boxers came away with gold medals at the England National School Boys’/Girls’ Championship finals.

The East End trio of Tahlia Kennedy, Callum Drinkald and Amelia New produced the goods at the Grantham Leisure Centre venue over the weekend.

The three boxers ensured the boxing club came away from the finals as the most successful boxing club from the North East.

The biggest day in the boxing club’s history started with Amelia New challenging Dixie O’Mahony (Golden Ring) in the 54kg minors category final.

Amelia took control in the first 30 seconds with a blistering back hand and dominated throughout.

She continued to dominate and gave her opponent a standing eight count in the second round.

Amelia showed some good footwork in the third round to draw her opponent on to some very heavy shots.

Amelia easily won all three rounds by a unanimous points decision to claim East End’s first gold medal of the day.

Tahlia Kennedy then took on Macy Goulding (Golden Ring) in the 52kg Class A category.

Tahlia went straight on to the front foot and within five seconds she had her opponent in trouble with heavy straight shots topped by a back hand, right hook combo that forced the referee to step in and give her opponent a standing eight count.

So powerful was Tahlia’s onslaught, the referee had no choice but to stop the bout there and then in the first round as East End scooped their second gold of the day.

Hoping to make it three out of three for East End, Callum Drinkald fought March ABC’s Mark Smith in the 34kg Class B final.

Callum’s fight was probably the most difficult of the evening as Smith was a three-time finalist and last year’s National champion.

Once again, as in the other bouts, it was the East End boxer who made the perfect start taking control and landing some heavy blows.

The second round saw much of the same from Callum, using some nifty foot work to draw Smith in, catching his opponent on numerous occasions.

Callum won every exchange in the third round, landing some clean blows and finished the bout on top when winning by a unanimous points decision.

A spokesman for the boxing club said: “To say we as a club where happy and ready to celebrate is a massive under statement, we are so proud of all three kids.

“It’s a big ask and a lot of sacrifice, but they are champions of England and now will get their chance to box for their country, and there is no greater honour in amateur boxing.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank all the coaches, boxers, families and sponsors for their continued support, thank you!”