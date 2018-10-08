'Keep underestimating me' - Glenn Foot has eyes for the top of the boxing game, even if everyone else writes him off

Sunderland's Glenn Foot is a big underdog as he heads into the biggest fight of his boxing career.

On the line on Saturday night at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena will be the Sunderland fighter's Commonwealth title, as well as the vacant British strap, when the Marley Pots super lightweight takes on Liverpool's Robbie Davies Jnr.

Few experts and pundits give Foot a chance, especially not against newly signed Matchroom Boxing fighter Davies Jnr.

But this is a well worn path for Foot. People rarely give him a chance, well, apart from those who know him.

And it's a position he's more than happy to occupy. Fighters have underestimated him before and come unstuck on the big stage, Foot thinks Saturday on the banks of the Tyne will be no different.

"I believe I have got unbelievable boxing ability," said Foot.

"I showed it against Josh Leather and Jason Easton - they came with a game plan and had to throw them out the window when they seen me up close.

"Let these people keep underestimating me."

A win would catapult Foot, trained at East Durham College in Peterlee by Dave Binns, right back to the big time.

And he reckons victory this weekend will only be the start of the second coming of him as a fighter.

"For me this is the step to the big time. I want to beat Davies then move from the British on to European title and then the world," said Foot.

"It is the aim but I have to get Davies out the way first. Hopefully I can beat him and get some backing. Get him out the way then right to the top.

"Eight weeks before Leather, Dave sat me down and told me my head was not in it. He told me to give my head a shake, get in the game and you can beat him.

"I did beat him but did not get the decision. He is still feeling the shots now. But the fire was back. And then I went to Scotland when no one gave me a chance and upset everyone by beating the favourite.

"Some of these lads have never seen a fighter like Glenn Foot."

Having reignited a fire inside him, Foot is a dangerous animal.

Many see him purely as a brawler, ready to get in the face of opponents and trade - a misconception.

He'll trade with anyone, not giving an inch, but he's a smart, skilled operator, too, with a boxing brain, able to unpick opponents, as well as cause them damage with his heart and power.

Set for what he believes is his big break, Foot has not taken this camp lightly.

"All people see is the finished article in the ring," he said.

"They don't see the work that goes in behind it.

"Boxing life is the hardest job in the world. The training twice a day, living the life, the diet. It will all be worth it, though."