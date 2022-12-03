Josh Kelly defeated Troy Williamson to become new new British Super Welterweight champion

Live at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Kelly won the fight by unanimous decision to see him crowned the new British Super Welterweight champion. Scored 118-110, 119-109, and 119-111, the bout was described as a Kelly ‘masterclass’ by the commentary team present in Newcastle.

Following the fight, Kelly described his feelings about becoming the new British Super Welterweight champion: “The performance felt that smooth, and that much like it was the way it was supposed to go, I’m saying to Adam [Booth, his trainer] “Can you snap me out of this dream”.

“That was support from all sides tonight with some Middlesbrough fans, some Newcastle fans and some Sunderland fans; but the North East turned out. This British title means so much to me, oh my god, all that hard work’s paid off baby!

“What gas tank? That’s cancelled. I feel like I can go and do another five or ten rounds there. I boxed to instructions, boxed clever, boxed safe, boxed tidy and didn’t take no risks; and that’s what the outcome turns out like.

“Troy was meant to come and do a demolition job on me, he’s a hard-punching knockout artist in the Super Welterweight division. There’s a new name now, there was always the name actually, but it has come into play now. Josh Kelly, baby.

"A massive happy birthday to my trainer Adam Booth as well. Massive respect to Troy and all his team and fans too, all that online stuff is just online stuff. We’re cool, Troy’s a very hard and strong competitor, but I want to take the time to thank everyone who has stuck behind me and been loyal. My dad, my mum, my family; everybody man.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland described Kelly as a ‘special’ boxer and is excited for what the future could hold for Sunderland’s newest champion: “There’s good boxers, there’s very good boxers, and then there’s special boxers.” Sauerland said.

“I’m so proud of Josh, all those critics had their words stuffed right back down their throats after them 12 rounds tonight. The sky is the limit for him, like Adam [Booth] said, he’s not just good he’s special. There’s a reason why there was so much hype surrounding him at the beginning of his career; the hype train is back on.

“It's going to be an amazing journey next year, we’re just very excited. I want to enjoy tonight first but there’s huge domestic fights available to us, this is world level though.