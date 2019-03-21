Eddie Hearn reveals exciting plans for Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly's USA debut

Have your say

Josh Kelly is set for a "big step up" in opponents when he makes his debut in the USA.

The Sunderland welterweight, nicknamed Pretty Boy, is next scheduled to fight on April 20 at London's 02 Arena.

That night he'll put his WBA international belt on the line against unbeaten Polish fighter Przemyslaw Runowski.

But, providing Ryhope lad Kelly does the business in the capital, promoter Eddie Hearn admits he has big plans for the 25-year-old former Team GB star, starting with a spot on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

"Josh Kelly will box on that card," said Hearn to IFL TV.

"He is fighting on April 20 but we are looking for a big step up for MSG."

Meanwhile, Hearn admits he's delighted to see Newcastle's former lightweight Lonsdale belt holder Lewis Ritson step up to light welterweight.

"He is fighting for the WBA international title. It is his first fight at 140lbs and it's long overdue," said Hearn on the Forest Hall fighter.

Ritson takes on German Argentino Benitez at the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports on Saturday.