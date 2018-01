Have your say

Glenn Foot will have a crack at the Commonwealth super-lightweight title at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on March 3.

The Sunderland fighter, controversially beaten by Josh Leather in November’s European title bout, takes on Edinburgh’s Jason Easton. Foot has a 21-3 win-loss record, while Easton, one of Scotland’s hottest prospects, has won all 11 of his bouts.

The vacant title was last held by Josh Taylor, who successfully defended his belt back in July.