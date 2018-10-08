Sunderland Stroller Chapman seals superb triumph at Kielder marathon

Sunderland Stroller Wendy Chapman led from gun to tape to win the women’s section of the Events of the North Kielder Marathon yesterday.

It was her third marathon and her first win after finishing second in the Hull Marathon last year in a personal best of 3.13.35.

Her performance on the tough Kielder course of 3.14.19 would have surpassed that show considering the hilly nature of course she had to contend with.

At the age of 49 and only being in the sport for two years she showed remarkable resilience, finishing 14th in the race overall and nearly 18 minutes ahead of the second woman.

She said: “I really enjoyed it and winning is just fantastic. I was running with a fellow Stroller until 14 miles before moving ahead of him.

“I then managed to latch on to another man before he tired and I was on my own for the last five miles. I just kept the pace going as I felt really strong. This is a great race and I’m delighted to have won.”

John Halligan was the second Stroller to finish in 33rd (3.28.51) Colin Armour was 114th (354.45), and Over-50 Dawn Elliott was 14th women to finish in 4.02.06.

The race winner was Keswick’s Russell Maddams who retained his title in 2.46.24.

There was only three men under three hours.

South Shields Harrier Luke Adams won the half marathon in 1.15.57 and Stroller Lyne Valentine was first Over-60 woman in 131st 1.46.44.

On Saturday, Sunderland Harrier Over-40 veteran Darren Stokoe finished seventh in the 10k (39.38) won by 16-year-old Josh Fiddaman (Blyth) in 39.38.

At the National Road Relay Championships at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, Houghton Harriers had creditable performances in the Under-17 races. The men finished eighth. The team was Henry Johnson (12.12) who finished 10th, Samuel Gibson maintained that position with 12.44 and Will Bellmay lifted them into eighth with his stint of 12.14.

The women were 15th with Lydia James (23rd) on the first leg (15.00), before Eva Hardie came back in 15th (14.43) and Anna Pigford kept that spot with her run of 15.38.

Two former Sunderland Harriers, brothers Patrick and Jack Martin were in the Stockport team that won the Senior Men’s Relay.

It was Jack who took Stockport into the lead on the penultimate stage.

The team was Jack Morris (10th) 17.31, Andrew Davies (7th) 17.46, Steven Vernon (4th) 18:03, Patrick Martin (3rd) 17.31, Jack Martin (1st) 17:22, Ross Millington (1st) 16:54.

l Mo Farah smashed the European record and claimed his first marathon victory in the Chicago Marathon yesterday.

The 35-year-old, who finished third in the London Marathon, recorded 2hr 5min 11sec in Illinois. At London he clocked 2.06.21 to beat the 33-year-old British record.

He got the better of Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew during the final half-mile.

Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon, a late entry into the race, dropped out after halfway.