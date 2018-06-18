Personal bests for three Sunderland Harriers in well-organised Aycliffe 10k

Have your say

Sunderland Harriers had three athletes in the popular Aycliffe 10k Road Race and they all ran personal best times for the distance.

The race, which is well organised by the Newton Aycliffe club with road closures and chip timing, plus a three-lap course to keep spectators entertained, saw another maximum field of 400 runners.

Sunderland Harrier Lauren Flaxen.

Ethiopian Yannnes Eyob, a recent signing for New Marske AC, proved the strongest in the closing stages, winning the race in 33min 31sec.

Elvet Strider Stephen Jackson (33.43) came home in second place, and Over-40 veteran John Clifford (Evenwood) was third (33.32).

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover finished seventh in 35.03.

Sunderland Harriers were led home by Over-40 Martin Blenkinsopp, who finished 18th in 37.39. Then came Paul Mclachlan in 34th (39.56) and Lauren Flaxen, who was ninth woman out of 126, in 45.07.

The women’s winner was Gateshead Harrier Michelle Nolan-Hood (40.11).

Sunderland Harrier Steve McMahon won the British Milers’ Club 1500m graded C race at Leeds.

The 39-year-old recorded 4.12.9. His best stands at 4.10.5 and he is aiming to dip under the 4.10 barrier this season.