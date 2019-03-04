Olympians Farrell and Dixon show their class in Dalton 10km

Two Olympians contested the Run Nation Dalton Park 10km multi-terrain race yesterday.

Border Harrier Tom Farrell and Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon both won their categories by big margins.

Farrell, who competed in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and made the 2015 World Championship final for the 5,000m, clocked 32.02, to win by nearly two and half minutes.

Having been on the injured list for nearly three years, he travelled down from Carlisle in the search of competition.

He started the race in the way he intended to finish by opening a big gap before leaving the Dalton Park Shopping Centre.

With runners behind him wondering who the runner in the green vest was.

It was new Sunderland Harrier Liam Taylor who watched the runner, with a 5,000m best of 13.10 disappear into the distance.

Taylor finished second on 32.24 and Gateshead Harrier Daniel Alexander was third (34.58).

Dixon was just as emphatic in the women’s race, winning by a big margin and finishing seventh overall in 35.41. She was having her first race since November.

The 40-year saw her club mate Wendy Chapman, a 50-year-old veteran, finish behind her in 29th overall (41.17) and Sunderland Harrier Amy Callaghan was third (42.51).

Sunderland Harriers also had Aidan Crowe in 11th (36.57), Paul Maclachlan 15th in a PB of 37.59 and Chris Cantle 24th (39.46).

At Barrowford in Lancashire, two Sunderland Harriers came away with satisfactory results from the Podium 5km, a race over five laps.

Nathan Reed, having his first race for months following injury problems, finished 47th in 16.18 and Steve McMahon in 60th (16.44) was first Over-40 veteran.

The race winner was Leeds City runner Oesama Meslek (14.42) with Jarrow and Hebburn’s Chris Parr second (14.46).