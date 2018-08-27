Houghton Harrier Will Bellamy lands stunning success

Houghton Harrier Will Bellamy stormed to victory to claim the England Athletics Under-17 1500m title at Bedford on Saturday.

The 15-year-old came from behind down the home straight to snatch the win to score the biggest success of his promising athletics career.

Clocking 4.03.04 after a 60-second last lap, he found a way through on the inside lane to steal the race.

Considering he could only finish third over the metric mile (4.13.9) at the North East Championships at Middlesbrough in May, you can see how much he has improved.

Only a first year in his age group, the long-legged Bellamy won the Northern title two weeks ago for his first title. His fastest 1500m was achieved in the British Milers’ Grand Prix at Chester-le-Street in July, where he shattered his personal best to clock 3.56.96.

Blackhill Bounder Jordan Bell pulled off a surprise victory over Conrad Franks in the Tynedale Jelly Tea 10-mile Road Race at Ovingham yesterday.

He clocked 55.09 to beat the Gateshead Harrier by 11 seconds with Heaton Harrier James Meader third a long way back with 56.32.

Low Fell’s Cheryl Parkin won the women’s race in 69.06.

Sunderland Strollers won prizes in the veterans’ ranks with Lyne Valentine first Over-60 woman in 77.02 and Derek Wright first Over-65 in 77.03, Dawn Elliott was second Over-55 with 77.15 and Michael Dixon was fourth Over-40 in 38th (68.42).

Washington Running Club had Craig Smith in 37th also on 68.42. Sunderland Harriers saw Richard Borrowdale finish 62nd (71.57) and Barry Marlee 93rd (75.11).