Alyson Dixon strolls to victory in Memorial 10km road race

Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon won her fourth Heaton Harriers’ Memorial 10km Road Race at Newcastle’s Town Moor yesterday.

She is the course record holder with her time of 34.04 from 2016, and while that time was out of site as she passed halfway in 17.41, she won the women’s race comfortably.

Her time of 35.27 was her fastest of the year, beating her winning time from last month’s Run Northumberland 10k (35.59).

After the customary two minutes silence on the start line before, the race got underway with 500 runners, the 40-year-old led from the start.

At the finish, the Olympian had a massive winning margin to win the North East Championship title which was held in conjunction with the race. She also scooped the winning prize of £200.

Silver medallist in the championship was the home club’s Danielle Smythe (37.11) and third was North Shields athlete Jacqueline Penn (38.51).

Sunderland Harriers were surprise runners-up in the team race to Tyne Bridge Harriers, with Heaton third.

They had Alice Smith in sixth (39.13), Jenna Wilkinson in 12th, chopping nearly six minutes off her previous best (40.20) and 17-year-old Eve Quinn, who was making her 10km debut in 21st (42.42).

Sunderland Stroller Wendy Chapman finished seventh on the same time as Smith.

Birtley runner Adrian Bailes, after passing 5km in 15.59, won the race and North Eastern Championship in a time of 31.29.

Bristol’s Jatiath McKenna was runner-up in 31.39 and New Marske’s Lewis Gamble-Thompson was third (32.01).

Gateshead Harrier Conrad Franks took fourth (32.06) and lifted the North East bronze medal through the Bristol athlete not being included in the championship.

Sunderland Harrier Paul Blakey was second Over-45 in 19th overall (34.51) and clubmate Rob Walker finished third Over-45 in 22nd (34.55).