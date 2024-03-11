Astrologist reveals the horses Mackems should back at Cheltenham Festival based on their star sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheltenham has arrived, but ever-changing odds and predictions mean that picking out a winner is a real problem for punters.

With over 2,500 Google searches for ‘Cheltenham Festival tips’ over the weekend from people in Sunderland, it is clear there is a hunger for advice. To help, Cheltenham betting tips, predictions and news site, The Winners Enclosure teamed up with celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman to reveal which horse you should back based on your star sign.

The astrologer examined each horse's character traits and matched them with the qualities associated with human star signs, giving punters in Sunderland looking for a sign, a better idea of who to back.

Inbaal Honigman

Inbaal revealed how people with different star signs engage with the races, as fire signs such as Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are more likely to take risks, whereas earth signs like Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo are more likely to play it safe.

Star Sign: Capricorn

Which Horse & When : Fastorslow (9/2) - Friday 15th March at 15:30

Capricorn’s are disciplined and often overachieve, and Inbaal said: "Fastorslow has displayed a focused, disciplined character over many contests, as he pushes forward with no drama.

“Those characteristics resonate with folk born under the sign of the Sea-goat, who are hardworking and ambitious. Capricorns like luxury and material gains, and they'll do whatever it takes to be on that winners' podium.”

Star Sign: Aquarius

Which Horse & When: Shishkin (13/2) - Friday 15th March at 15:30

Inbaal said: "Shishkinhas proved himself to be eccentric, listening to his inner voice and not always following orders. For those born under the sign of the Water-bearer, this is a customary trait, and their unconfined personality will cheer for him."

Star Sign: Pisces

Which Horse & When: Monkfish (25/1) - Friday 15th March at 15:30

"Monkfish's name is reminiscent of the symbol for Pisces,” said Inbaal. “Amongst the oldest to race, this horse may be the wisest. Pisces is seen as the final sign of the zodiac, and so wisdom and experience is the domain of those born under the sign of the Fish."

Star Sign: Aries

Which Horse & When: Paisley Park (16/1) - Thursday 14th March at 15:30

Inbaal suggests Paisley Park for Aries to back: "Paisley Park is known for bravely soldiering on, even when things seem hopeless,” she said.

“People born under the sign of the Ram are similarly indefatigable and will relate to such a courageous horse. Win or lose, they'd rather regret having done something, than not having done it. Fire signs love taking risks, as it makes them feel alive.”

Star Sign: Taurus

Which Horse & When: Lossiemouth (4/6) - Tuesday 12th March at 16:10

Patient and reliable, Inbaal reveals that Lossiemouth is a good pick: "Lossiemouth's defining characteristic is a steely consistency, a reliability which brings her the wins.

“Those born under the sign of the Bull resemble this trait, as they also get to the finish line, one step at a time. Taurus is the most stable sign, loving predictability and safety, which makes it the likeliest sign to play it safe.”

Star Sign: Gemini

Which Horse & When: Mercurey (25/1) - Wednesday 13th March at 13:30

Inbaal said: "Mercurey's name is linked with quicksilver, and the Roman God of communication and travel. It is also the name of the planet which rules Gemini, itself a sign of quick wit, communication and travel.

“Those born under the sign of the Twins will feel a natural affinity with Mercurey."

Star Sign: Cancer

Which Horse & When: Galopin Des Champs (5/4) - Friday 15th March at 15:30

Inbaal reveals that Cancer’s should bet on the Gold Cup favourite: "Galopin Des Champs is familiar with Cheltenham and has won races there before, and that familiarity could feel warm and sentimental.

“Folk born under the sign of the Crab will align with the emotionally sensitive effects of revisiting old wins."

Star Sign: Leo

Which Horse & When: Nemean Lion (33/1) - Tuesday 12th March at 15:30

"Nemean Lion's name mentions the Lion, King of the Jungle, which is the symbol of the sign of Leo. They've never heard of second place and are all about being number 1,” said Inbaal.

“People born under the sign of the Lion enjoy being centre stage, and since they're not scared to take a chance, they often end up doing better than most. Nemean Lion's recent win means he'll have all eyes on him. An underdog which suddenly snatches victory from the jaws of defeat is very much the Leo ethos."

Star Sign: Virgo

Which Horse & When: Bravemansgame (16/1) - Friday 15th March at 15:30

Inbaal said: "Bravemansgame has made his name for his efficiency in jumping. People born under the sign of the Virgin are pragmatic and no-nonsense, and will feel aligned with Bravemansgame's practical nature."

Star Sign: Libra

Which Horse & When: Ballyburn (8/15) - Wednesday 13th March at 13:30

Libra's are known for being indecisive but also charming and cool, and Inbaal says Ballyburn fits that perfectly: "Libra is an Air sign and so those born under the sign of the Scales, who are known for their elegance, will relate to the horse's finesse."

Star Sign: Scorpio

Which Horse & When: Mystical Power (4/1) - Tuesday 12th March at 13:30

"Mystical Power's name is spiritual and formidable, lending him an air of strength and mystery,” said Inbaal.

“Those born under the sign of the Scorpion are similarly intense and enigmatic so a natural kinship will form."

Star Sign: Sagittarius

Which Horse & When: Stage Star (4/1) - Thursday 14th March at 14:50

Sagittarius are known to be adventurous and Inbaal said: "Stage Star's bold running style and unconventional route to a Grade One set him apart from the crowd.

“Folk born under the sign of the Archer are similarly intrepid, so they'll approve of the horse's free spirit."

Andy Smith, betting expert at The Winners Enclosure, commented: “Galopin Des Champs is the headline horse of the week and represents a fantastic chance at retaining the Gold Cup.

“However, competition is fierce with plenty of horses in form, and whether it’s the closest rated challenger Fastorslow, or Cheltenham veteran Shishkin, we’re sure that everyone in that race believes they have the chance to topple the favourite.