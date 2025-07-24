STACK Seaburn

Summer fun is coming to Sunderland as STACK Seaburn has announced a packed programme of school holiday entertainment. Find out what’s on when to keep the family entertained.

Pirates, parties and puppets are just some of the treats in store for youngsters throughout July and August at STACK, overlooking the seafront at Seaburn.

And it all begins on July 24, as STACK plays host to tribute acts of children’s entertainers Ms Rachel and Blippi. Toddlers and pre-schoolers will have the chance to meet their fun-loving heroes, as well as take part in interactive games and songs.

Island vibes arrive on July 29, with A Celebration of Stitch which includes Hawaiian themed dancing, interactive stage games and a meet and greet with the little blue alien.

Music takes centre stage on July 30 at a Popstar Party featuring performances from top-rated tribute acts of pop stars Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter and, on July 31, with Kids Fest Live at the Musicals. The show, which is a celebration for the whole family, features songs from SIX, Wicked, The Greatest Showman and many more.

Magician Marvin will take to the stage on August 4 and 18 with shows filled with magic and fun and, on August 5, children can join the pups of Adventure Bay for a fun-filled Paw Party-themed event.

There will be a Kids Fest Swiftie Special on August 7, inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour, featuring dazzling costumes and catchy tunes.

And on August 12 , STACK will be taken over by superheroes for a family event with children invited to come dressed as their favourite hero and prepare to save the day with non-stop entertainment and photo opportunities.

Winkle and Storm will be bringing some pantomime pirate adventures on August 13 and 27, before a special Kids Fest featuring Barbie event on August 14, with flags, bubbles, music, dancing, sing-alongs and games.

Then see the Ice Extravaganza on August 19, with a tribute to Disney’s Frozen, and another Popstar Party on August 20 featuring tribute acts of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Miley Cyrus with a Kids Festival of music, games and dancing on August 21.

Bluey and Bingo appear on August 26 with a stage show filled with music, movement and laughter, with performances, meet and greets, activities, an interactive disco, games, colouring and mouthwatering street food.

Then on August 28, STACK Seaburn will bring its summer programme to a close with a Kids Fest End of Summer Party with dancing, bubbles, games, non-stop fun and music for youngsters and their families.

Tickets and details

All shows take place between 12 noon and 1.30pm and tickets, which are required for all children aged between two and 12 and are priced at £1.50 and £3.

To book or for more details visit www.giftcard.stackleisure.com/collection/kids-events-stack-seaburn