Win a fabulous VIP package at The Palm for 4

Opening on the 26th October just off the A19 and next to the new Iconic Northern Spire Bridge, we are giving people the chance to win some fantastic prizes!

The Sunderland Echo has pulled together an amazing night of food, drink and music at The Palm - Sunderland’s hottest new venue!

The Palm, a £1.5 million development brought to you by The Apartment Group - the people who own As You Like It, Florita's, Newton Hall and Le Petit Château, 5 venues with a mixture of bars, restaurants and cafes.

Wildernest (bar and lobster cabin) incorporates a tree house fused with a bit of mystery - enjoy island one pots, super food salads and specialising in fresh lobster. Tropicuba offers great late night Carribean vibes, boasting carnival flavours with live DJs and entertainment, with an assortment of cocktails open til 3am.

Need something a little laid back? Check out Pineapple Cove Cafe - great for families looking to enjoy sandwiches, ice creams and their very own desert parlour, as well as a little bubbly to relax. Street Food Garden is the new outdoor hotspot with luxury street-eats food shacks in exotic tropical surroundings.

For those looking for a bit of fun excitement, The Palm has an area just for you called Play - challenge your mate to table tennis, beer pong or the retro video games or even enter their very own escape room! Finally, upstairs you will find Liberty Brown for those looking forward to sampling their new steakhouse menu.

The Palm Sunderland Map

So if you're looking to break free of the city, head down to The Palm for a tropical oasis of good times with cafes, late night bars, restaurants, dessert parlours, tropical gardens & street food shacks, perfect for wild nights, family fun, parties, private functions, weddings, corporate events and of course, Christmas.

Win The Palm Experience for 4!

Start the night with nibbles and mulled cider in The Palm’s street food garden, then move onto a Steak and Lobster banquet in Wildernest Lobster Cabin, followed by ice cream and bubble waffles in Pineapple Cove Café. It doesn’t end there - finish the night with a VIP table in Tropicuba with Champagne and sharing cocktails.

The Palm,

Timber Beach Road,

Sunderland,

SR5 3XG





Next to A19 and Northern Spire Bridge



T’s and C’s

Not valid in connection with any other offer. Management reserve all rights. Not available on peak dates. Competition closes 31st October.