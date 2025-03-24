Ladies and gentlemen: I present 13 wonderful Wearside stage scenes in time for World Theatre Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:30 BST

Encore! We want your memories of these Wearside stage scenes in a very special week for theatres worldwide.

World Theatre Day arrives on March 27 and it has been celebrated since 1962.

We have started our own celebrations by scouring the Sunderland Echo archives for reminders of our rich stage history.

Take a look at scenes from 1983 to 2020 and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Another great view from the panto at the Empire Theatre in 1983.

1. Meeting the stars

Another great view from the panto at the Empire Theatre in 1983. | se

Sunderland Amateur Operatic Society cast who were preparing for their show at the Empire theatre when this photo was taken in January 2004.

2. Oliver on stage

Sunderland Amateur Operatic Society cast who were preparing for their show at the Empire theatre when this photo was taken in January 2004. | se

TV personality Denise Robertson got a warm greeting from this pooch which was auditioning for a part in Fine, Fine, Fine. The part was on offer at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2005.

3. A fine show in 2005

TV personality Denise Robertson got a warm greeting from this pooch which was auditioning for a part in Fine, Fine, Fine. The part was on offer at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2005. | se

Alex Ferns starred as Trevor Morgan in EastEnders. In 2007, he starred in an Empire Theatre production of Guys and Dolls.

4. Alex comes to Wearside

Alex Ferns starred as Trevor Morgan in EastEnders. In 2007, he starred in an Empire Theatre production of Guys and Dolls. | se

