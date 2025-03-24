We have started our own celebrations by scouring the Sunderland Echo archives for reminders of our rich stage history.
1. Meeting the stars
Another great view from the panto at the Empire Theatre in 1983. | se
2. Oliver on stage
Sunderland Amateur Operatic Society cast who were preparing for their show at the Empire theatre when this photo was taken in January 2004. | se
3. A fine show in 2005
TV personality Denise Robertson got a warm greeting from this pooch which was auditioning for a part in Fine, Fine, Fine.
The part was on offer at the Gala Theatre in Durham in 2005. | se
4. Alex comes to Wearside
Alex Ferns starred as Trevor Morgan in EastEnders. In 2007, he starred in an Empire Theatre production of Guys and Dolls. | se
