Celebrating World Elephant Day with a look at Sunderland's links to the gentle giants

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

From the Toy Dolls to Elephant Rock and the mechanical rides to architecture - Sunderland has some intriguing links to elephants.

Some are reminders of an era which has been consigned to the past, such as the days when elephants were a part of the circus.

Others are elephant-themed architecture in the city, and we also have reminders of the Toy Dolls whose hit Nellie the Elephant shot up the chart 42 years ago.

August 12 is World Elephant Day.

As we look back at Sunderland’s past and its changing attitudes, let’s also look forward and join in with the protection of Elephants. Here’s how you can find out more by visiting the World Elephant Day website.

Holey Rock, also known as Elephant Rock, was pictured being demolished in 1936 / 1937 as photographed by Sunderland Echo photographers of the day

1. The end of Elephant Rock

Holey Rock, also known as Elephant Rock, was pictured being demolished in 1936 / 1937 as photographed by Sunderland Echo photographers of the day | Sunderland Echo

A sign of a bygone era as elephants take a stroll along Roker Avenue in the late 1940s.

2. Consigned to the past

A sign of a bygone era as elephants take a stroll along Roker Avenue in the late 1940s. | se

Indifferent weather did not deter children at Seaburn from enjoying rides on the mechanical elephant, in 1950.

3. Mechanical elephant rides

Indifferent weather did not deter children at Seaburn from enjoying rides on the mechanical elephant, in 1950. | se

Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children.

4. A bygone age in Monkwearmouth

Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

