Some are reminders of an era which has been consigned to the past, such as the days when elephants were a part of the circus.

Others are elephant-themed architecture in the city, and we also have reminders of the Toy Dolls whose hit Nellie the Elephant shot up the chart 42 years ago.

August 12 is World Elephant Day.

As we look back at Sunderland’s past and its changing attitudes, let’s also look forward and join in with the protection of Elephants. Here’s how you can find out more by visiting the World Elephant Day website.

1 . The end of Elephant Rock Holey Rock, also known as Elephant Rock, was pictured being demolished in 1936 / 1937 as photographed by Sunderland Echo photographers of the day | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Consigned to the past A sign of a bygone era as elephants take a stroll along Roker Avenue in the late 1940s. | se Photo Sales

3 . Mechanical elephant rides Indifferent weather did not deter children at Seaburn from enjoying rides on the mechanical elephant, in 1950. | se Photo Sales

4 . A bygone age in Monkwearmouth Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales