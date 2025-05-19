A Sunderland author is releasing her latest novel and she’s hoping the toffee factory-set book will be a sweet success.

Local author Glenda Young with her catalogue of books. | Sunderland Echo

Secrets of The Toffee Factory Girls, released on May 22, is the second in the wartime trilogy by Ryhope-born author Glenda Young set in Chester-le-Street.

It’s a story about secrets, friendship, love and toffee, inspired by the history of Horner’s toffee factory and Dainty Dinah toffee of Chester-le-Street.

This second book is set during the first world war, when sugar rationing hits and the factory is threatened with closure.

Anne, who works for the owner Mr Jack, must choose between her heart and her head when Mr Jack declares his love for her.

Not only might he have to sell the toffee factory if he breaks off his previous engagement, but he can never know the secret that Anne carries.

Elsie is forced to keep a secret when she risks her safety as well as her reputation in order to make ends meet.

And, for Hetty, a long-hidden family secret surfaces, threatening to tear Hetty’s family apart.

Her future with Dirk feels more fragile than ever.

Together the three toffee factory girls share laughter, sorrow and secrets, and support one another through the challenges ahead.

Glenda said “My thanks once again go to Chester-le-Street heritage group, local historian Gavin Purdon and Birtley heritage group for their help in researching my books.

“The Belgian village of Elisabethville, set up in Birtley during WW1 features heavily in the book too. My research has also taken me to the Mackintosh toffee archives in York, which helped me understand how toffee production was hit by sugar rationing during the first world war.

“In my books, while the toffee factory, brand and the women are fictional, I hope I’ve done justice to the hard work of factory women during WW1.”

Book Signings

If you’d like to meet Glenda and buy a signed book, the book launch will be held on Saturday, May 24 from 10am -4pm at The Lambton Arms on Front Street in Chester-le-Street.

The first 50 books sold at the launch will receive a free Dainty Dinah iced cupcake from local baker Lucky Button Cakes.

The book launch coincides with an exhibition by Chester-le-Street heritage group, all about Dainty Dinah and Horner’s toffee factory. The exhibition runs from Thursday 22 May to Saturday 24 May. It’s free and all are welcome.

Glenda will also be signing books at Boyes stores on Front Street in Chester-le-Street on Friday, May 30 from 11am-1pm.

And she’ll be at Sunderland Waterstones on Saturday, May 31 from 12am-2pm.

She will also be in the Crafty Gift Shop inside Saint Cuthbert’s Walk shopping centre in Chester-le-Street on Saturday, June 21 from 10am-12noon.

Win

The first prize also includes toffees | Submitted

We’ve teamed up with Glenda to give away prizes for three lucky winners.

The first prize will be: a jar of Walkers Non Such toffee, as well as a signed copy of The Toffee Factory Girls and Secrets of the Toffee Factory Girls.

The second and third prize winners will each receive a signed copy of The Toffee Factory Girls and Secrets of the Toffee Factory Girls

The competition is only for UK addresses.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these villages is Glenda from?

A: Rhyope

B: Ryton

C: Rydal

Email your answer, along with your name and address to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The winner will be notified by email.