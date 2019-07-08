When Sunderland students wowed with their fashion skills - and overcame a disaster
Look at these wonderful outfits which were created by students at Monkwearmouth College.
And what is more impressive is that they went on show at the last minute when a parade which was to feature their work was cancelled.
Fashion students from the college were disappointed when their annual fashion show did not go ahead as planned in July 1985.
But the quick-thinking team decided that they should stage a show of their own and it featured clothes such as these.
The event was held at the Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland and it included both day and evening wear.
All the outfits were designed by students from the first and second years of the fashion section of the college.
But there was another reason for the display and that was the students’ desire to support a worthy cause.
All the funds from the show were due to be donated to the Sunderland Association For Fighting Cancer.
The aim, once the fundraising campaign was completed, was to raise money to pay for a scanner.
Were you one of the Wearside students behind these impressive outfits? Are you pictured in these archive photographs?
Can you remember your days on fashion courses at the college?
Or is there another college or school you would like us to look back on? Is there another school subject which you loved and which you would like to reflect on?
