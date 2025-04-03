Two great reasons why Sunderland has a special reason to love the Grand National

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
It’s not often that you have a sporting legend in your hometown.

Sunderland did in 2001 when the winner of the Grand National came to Wearside. And fittingly, the horse had Red in its name.

A winner on a day of atrocious conditions

The city-linked Red Marauder won the 2001 Grand National at odds of 33-1. It was one of only two horses, along with Smarty, to put in a clear round on a day when the conditions were atrocious.

Two others finished the course but only after their riders remounted.

Red Marauder gets plenty of congratulations on his return home after winning the Grand National in 2001.Red Marauder gets plenty of congratulations on his return home after winning the Grand National in 2001.
Red Marauder gets plenty of congratulations on his return home after winning the Grand National in 2001. | se

Days later, the Sunderland Echo was there to capture his homecoming. Owner Norman Mason, his wife Dorothy, daughter Claudia and jokey Richard Guest were also there to join in the celebrations.

Red Rum pulled in the crowds in Market Square

Red Rum in the Market Square in Sunderland in 1989.Red Rum in the Market Square in Sunderland in 1989.
Red Rum in the Market Square in Sunderland in 1989. | se

The Wearside links to one of the most famous races in the world also stretch back to 1989.

It was back in 1989 when Red Rum, the three times winner of the Aintree race was a VIP visitor to Market Square.

He had won the National in 1973, 1974 and 1977 as well as coming second in 1975 and 1976.

What are your best memories of the National? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

