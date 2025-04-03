Two great reasons why Sunderland has a special reason to love the Grand National
Sunderland did in 2001 when the winner of the Grand National came to Wearside. And fittingly, the horse had Red in its name.
A winner on a day of atrocious conditions
The city-linked Red Marauder won the 2001 Grand National at odds of 33-1. It was one of only two horses, along with Smarty, to put in a clear round on a day when the conditions were atrocious.
Two others finished the course but only after their riders remounted.
Days later, the Sunderland Echo was there to capture his homecoming. Owner Norman Mason, his wife Dorothy, daughter Claudia and jokey Richard Guest were also there to join in the celebrations.
Red Rum pulled in the crowds in Market Square
The Wearside links to one of the most famous races in the world also stretch back to 1989.
It was back in 1989 when Red Rum, the three times winner of the Aintree race was a VIP visitor to Market Square.
He had won the National in 1973, 1974 and 1977 as well as coming second in 1975 and 1976.
