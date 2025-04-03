Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s not often that you have a sporting legend in your hometown.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland did in 2001 when the winner of the Grand National came to Wearside. And fittingly, the horse had Red in its name.

A winner on a day of atrocious conditions

The city-linked Red Marauder won the 2001 Grand National at odds of 33-1. It was one of only two horses, along with Smarty, to put in a clear round on a day when the conditions were atrocious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland's links with Aintree and the Grand National

Two others finished the course but only after their riders remounted.

Red Marauder gets plenty of congratulations on his return home after winning the Grand National in 2001. | se

Days later, the Sunderland Echo was there to capture his homecoming. Owner Norman Mason, his wife Dorothy, daughter Claudia and jokey Richard Guest were also there to join in the celebrations.

Red Rum pulled in the crowds in Market Square

Red Rum in the Market Square in Sunderland in 1989. | se

The Wearside links to one of the most famous races in the world also stretch back to 1989.

It was back in 1989 when Red Rum, the three times winner of the Aintree race was a VIP visitor to Market Square.

He had won the National in 1973, 1974 and 1977 as well as coming second in 1975 and 1976.

What are your best memories of the National? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]