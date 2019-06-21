What links Sunderland Cub Scouts to a tin man and tea making?
You just could not make this up.
A group of Sunderland Cub Scouts took up a national challenge 36 years ago. They had to make a cup of tea for a special person in the most unusual place.
They certainly did that. They served up a cuppa to the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion in the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber!
The creative youngsters were all members of the Grange Cub Scout pack which was based at West Park Church in Sunderland.
At the time, there was a National Cub Scout Teamaking Challenge and the winners would get a trip to Amsterdam.
Pack leader Kathleen Shipley took up the cause for the cubs when they said they wanted to enter the competition. She wrote to the Empire and to Sunderland airport to ask if the cubs could serve tea to the Tin Man and the Lion from the cast of Wizard of Oz.
And sure enough, it all went ahead in the cockpit of a Vulcan bomber at the North East Air Museum which was based at Sunderland Airport. How did the Cubs do? And did their tea-making efforts win the national challenge?