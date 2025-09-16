We're celebrating Ryhope's past with a special film screening and exhibition

Take a trip down memory lane with a celebration of Ryhope’s past.

Ryhope Heritage Society is hosting a photographic exhibition and film screening that looks back at the history of the former mining village.

Ryhope Junior School in 1912 | Ryhope Heritage Society

Everyone is invited to come along to see pictures of Ryhope’s mining and farming communities, the Co-op, colliery shops and the village.

There will be pictures of Ryhope schools showing teachers and pupils – and you might recognise yourself in one of the pictures, too.

As well as the exhibition, a film by Brian Ibinson will be shown at 11am and 2pm. The film is set to music telling the story of Ryhope though photographs and film clips, showing how a small farming village turned into a bustling mining village.

Ryhope Colliery in the 1930s | Ryhope Heritage Society

Both the film and exhibition will take a nostalgic look at the life of the village including Ryhope Colliery Band and the Grand Cinema (which has now been rebuilt in the 1950s town at Beamish Museum).

There will be pictures of Ryhope Police Station, Ryhope’s Fire Brigade and the historic village green showing trams on the roads.

It will also include the history of Ryhope’s mining past - from tin baths to pit baths and the miners’ strikes and will show how Ryhope miners lived until the pit was demolished in 1966.

Glenda Young has a successful series of books set in Ryhope | Sunderland Echo

Bestselling author Glenda Young’s novels are set in old Ryhope. She said: “I am indebted to Ryhope Heritage for their guidance and advice when researching my novels.

“Without their help my books would not be so richly detailed. I’m proud to say that I’m now a member of Ryhope Heritage Society and am extremely grateful for all the help I’ve received.

“The exhibition will be a great opportunity to take a step back in time to view some wonderful pictures and watch Brian’s amazing film.”

The exhibition and film screening takes place on Tuesday, October 28 from 10am to 3pm at Ryhope Community Centre, Ryhope Street South.

Everybody is welcome and the event is free. No need to pre-book, just come along on the day.

Ryhope Heritage Society DVDs and books will also be available to buy.