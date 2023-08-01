His statue stands in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park, and his heroic actions in a famous battle at sea created a figure of speech that’s still in use today.

But after the glory days of his youth, Jack Crawford fell upon hard times.

Worse, he was an early victim of a deadly cholera outbreak on Wearside.

And were it not for a revival of interest in his story, decades after his death, he might not even have been remembered today.