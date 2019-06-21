Washington youngsters were grateful for this piece of 1980s news
Somewhere to play is always an important part of growing up.
It was a topic of hot discussion in Washington in 1983 when it looked like an adventure playground was about to disappear for good.
The Glebe Adventure Playground was under threat and had struggled to survive for more than a year.
But in stepped the National Playing Fields Association with more than £6,500 and it meant the future was secured.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said the cash boost had ‘quashed any threat of closure’.
Coun Jim Walker, chairman of the Washington Playground Trust at the time, said: “The playground has been running for 10 years and this is the biggest grant we have ever had.”