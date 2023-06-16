Victoria Hall: A tribute to the children
We must never forget: The 182 children who lost their lives at Victoria Hall
An Echo tribute to the children who died 140 years ago today;
Margaret Gray Adams, 10;
Charles John Ahlgren, 8;
Margaret Cook Allan, 7;
Michael Allan, 5; (siblings);
George Frederick Anderson, 7;
Jane Athey, 9;
Ruth Athey, 11; (siblings);
Mary Ann Ayre, 8;
Thomas Bailey, 8;
James Beale, 8;
Isabella Bell, 7;
James Bell, 6;
William George Bell, 8;
Barbara Blakey, 10;
William Williams Bland, 10;
Robert William Booth, 9;
Newrick Briggs, 4;
William James Briggs, 9; (siblings);
John William Brodie, 8;
Emily Browell, 9;
Margaret Ellen Brown, 12;
Margaret Jane Stearn Brown, 4;
Dorothy Bradley Buglass, 3;
Thomas Butler, 9;
Charles Henry Carr, 8;
Jane Sarah Chandler, 6;
Thomas Henry Chandler, 10; (siblings);
Barker Ramsden Cogdon, 9;
Margaret Jane Conlin, 10;
George Henry Coulson, 8;
Andrew Coupland, 10;
John Curry, 8;
John Clark Davison, 6;
Martin Hutchinson Davison, 8;
Rosannah Davison, 6;
Charles John Dixon, 7;
John Edward Dixon, 7;
Charles Foster Dodds, 6;
Mary Downey, 7;
Charles Dring, 8;
John Robert Dring, 11;
Ilva Dumble, 7;
Mary Ann Duncan, 11;
Thomas Harper Dunn, 9;
Elizabeth Watt Elliott, 8;
James Oliver Elliott, 10; (siblings);
Charles Evans, 9;
John George Evans 10; (siblings);
James Fairgrieve, 10;
Peter Fairgrieve, 7; (siblings);
Catherine Falley, 9;
Cuthbert Morrison Fenwick, 6;
John Fenwick, 8;
Thomas William Fleming, 8;
George William Fox, 6;
Robert Fox, 9; (siblings);
William Rochester Fox, 9;
John George Gibson, 11;
John Robertson Gillies, 5;
Frederick William Graham, 11;
Thomas Graham, 7;
Robert Henry Gray, 7;
John Thomas Greener, 7;
Mary Ann Hall, 8;
Thomas Hall, 8;
Eliza Halliman, 8;
William Harker, 6;
Thomas Harrison, 9;
James Hayhurst, 7;
Cicely Henderson, 11;
James Henderson, 10;
Margaret Jane Henderson, 7; (siblings);
Joseph Henderson, 10;
Richard Henderson, 8; (siblings);
John Potts Hilton, 6;
Eveline Hines, 6;
William Arthur Hines, 8; (siblings);
Robert Hogg, 8;
John Howard, 6;
Thomas Edward Hughes, 5;
Thomas Hughes, 7;
Laura Voke Hutchinson, 6;
Thomas Jefferson, 9;
Reginald Jopling Jewitt, 7;
William Johnson, 10;
William Kenny, 10;
Joseph Kemp, 8;
William George Kemp, 7;
Charles Henry Kerr, 6;
Alfred Edward Kirby, 10;
Alfred David Kirton, 5;
James Frederick Kirton, 9; (siblings)
Elizabeth Kirton, 9;
George Wright Knox, 8;
Johnson Lackenby, 4;
Charles Henry Lane, 10;
James William Lane, 6; (siblings);
Isabel Lawrence, 7;
John George Crouch Lawrence, 5; (siblings);
Edward Liddle, 8;
William Sinclair Longstaff, 7;
Catherine McCann, 8;
John William McKeever, 5;
Nellie McConkie, 10;
Fred Maddison, 5;
Sarah Kennedy Maddison, 9; (siblings);
John Marley, 5;
James Meek, 8;
Alice Jane Metcalfe, 4;
Hannah Isabelle Milburn, 9;
Charles Alexander Miles, 9;
Emily Miller, 9;
William Miller, 11;
Alice Purchase Mills, 11;
Elizabeth Ann Mills, 12;
Frederick Mills, 7;
Richard Mills, 6; (siblings);
Emily Morris, 7;
John Morrison, 7;
Mary John Mews, 6;
Catherine Newton, 8;
George Stokell Nipper, 9;
John Walter Noble, 11;
Margaret Annie Orrock, 12;
Edward Paley, 6;
Mary Pagett, 10;
Alfred Patterson, 8;
Louise Isabella Paxton, 8;
William Peary, 9;
Mary Eleanor Pescod, 8;
William Henry Pescod, 10; (siblings);
Emmerson Phillipson, 11;
Ann Marie Peace, 7;
Ann Milner Pringle, 9;
Margaret Milner Pringle, 7; (siblings)
George Prior, 12;
John Thomas Proudfoot, 8;
Robert Ramsey, 11;
Mary Ann Redman,14;
Catherine Middlemiss Richmond, 7;
Thomas Curry Ritson, 9;
Ann Patterson Robertson, 10;
Ethel Robertson, 7; (siblings);
Eleanor Robson, 6;
Margaret Roper, 8;
Elizabeth Rowell, 7;
Mary Helen Russell, 6;
William Rutherford, 7;
James Henry Scott, 9;
Eugenia Scrafton, 8;
Walter Gibson Shipley, 10;
Abraham Smith Simey, 8;
William Simpson, 7;
George Slightham, 8;
William Slightham, 6; (siblings);
Caroline Smith, 5;
Elizabeth Snaith, 8;
George Snaith, 8;
Esteiner Solomon, 9;
Thomas Southern, 8;
Joseph Mushens Spence, 10;
John Thomas Swinney, 6;
Andrew Taylor, 4;
John James Taylor, 6;
Thomas Taylor (Toward), 9; (siblings);
Margaret Ann Thompson, 6;
Margaret Thompson, 3;
Mary Ann Thompson, 11; (siblings);
Annie May Tomlinson, 4;
Ada Anne Topping, 11;
Nora Emily Topping, 6; (siblings);
Thomas Toward, 9;
Margaret Annie Turnbull, 8;
John George Thomas Venus, 7;
Grace Newton Vowell, 8;
Lilly Vowell, 4; (siblings);
Elizabeth Wanless, 7;
Florence Edith Ward, 6;
Amy Hollings Watson, 13;
Annie Emily Hollings Watson, 10;
Robert Hollings Watson, 12; (siblings);
William Robson Weighill, 8;
Robert Wilkinson, 7;
John Henry Willan, 11;
John Robert Williamson, 11;
John James Wise, 10;
Andrew Wright, 7;
Mary Wright, 5;