Victoria Hall: A tribute to the children

We must never forget: The 182 children who lost their lives at Victoria Hall

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:54 BST- 3 min read
In memory of the children who died at Victoria Hall.In memory of the children who died at Victoria Hall.
In memory of the children who died at Victoria Hall.

An Echo tribute to the children who died 140 years ago today;

Margaret Gray Adams, 10;

Charles John Ahlgren, 8;

Margaret Cook Allan, 7;

Michael Allan, 5; (siblings);

George Frederick Anderson, 7;

Jane Athey, 9;

Ruth Athey, 11; (siblings);

Mary Ann Ayre, 8;

Thomas Bailey, 8;

James Beale, 8;

Isabella Bell, 7;

James Bell, 6;

William George Bell, 8;

Remembering the little angels.Remembering the little angels.
Remembering the little angels.

Barbara Blakey, 10;

William Williams Bland, 10;

Robert William Booth, 9;

Newrick Briggs, 4;

William James Briggs, 9; (siblings);

John William Brodie, 8;

Emily Browell, 9;

Margaret Ellen Brown, 12;

Margaret Jane Stearn Brown, 4;

Dorothy Bradley Buglass, 3;

Thomas Butler, 9;

Charles Henry Carr, 8;

Jane Sarah Chandler, 6;

Thomas Henry Chandler, 10; (siblings);

Barker Ramsden Cogdon, 9;

Margaret Jane Conlin, 10;

George Henry Coulson, 8;

Andrew Coupland, 10;

John Curry, 8;

John Clark Davison, 6;

Martin Hutchinson Davison, 8;

Rosannah Davison, 6;

Charles John Dixon, 7;

John Edward Dixon, 7;

Charles Foster Dodds, 6;

Mary Downey, 7;

Charles Dring, 8;

John Robert Dring, 11;

Ilva Dumble, 7;

Mary Ann Duncan, 11;

Thomas Harper Dunn, 9;

Elizabeth Watt Elliott, 8;

James Oliver Elliott, 10; (siblings);

Charles Evans, 9;

John George Evans 10; (siblings);

James Fairgrieve, 10;

Peter Fairgrieve, 7; (siblings);

Catherine Falley, 9;

Cuthbert Morrison Fenwick, 6;

John Fenwick, 8;

Thomas William Fleming, 8;

George William Fox, 6;

Robert Fox, 9; (siblings);

William Rochester Fox, 9;

John George Gibson, 11;

John Robertson Gillies, 5;

Frederick William Graham, 11;

Thomas Graham, 7;

Robert Henry Gray, 7;

John Thomas Greener, 7;

Mary Ann Hall, 8;

Thomas Hall, 8;

Eliza Halliman, 8;

William Harker, 6;

Thomas Harrison, 9;

James Hayhurst, 7;

Cicely Henderson, 11;

James Henderson, 10;

Margaret Jane Henderson, 7; (siblings);

Joseph Henderson, 10;

Richard Henderson, 8; (siblings);

John Potts Hilton, 6;

Eveline Hines, 6;

William Arthur Hines, 8; (siblings);

Robert Hogg, 8;

John Howard, 6;

The memorial to the children who died at Victoria Hall.The memorial to the children who died at Victoria Hall.
The memorial to the children who died at Victoria Hall.

Thomas Edward Hughes, 5;

Thomas Hughes, 7;

Laura Voke Hutchinson, 6;

Thomas Jefferson, 9;

Reginald Jopling Jewitt, 7;

William Johnson, 10;

William Kenny, 10;

Joseph Kemp, 8;

William George Kemp, 7;

Charles Henry Kerr, 6;

Alfred Edward Kirby, 10;

Alfred David Kirton, 5;

James Frederick Kirton, 9; (siblings)

Elizabeth Kirton, 9;

George Wright Knox, 8;

Johnson Lackenby, 4;

Charles Henry Lane, 10;

James William Lane, 6; (siblings);

Isabel Lawrence, 7;

John George Crouch Lawrence, 5; (siblings);

Edward Liddle, 8;

William Sinclair Longstaff, 7;

Catherine McCann, 8;

John William McKeever, 5;

Nellie McConkie, 10;

Fred Maddison, 5;

Remembering the little onesRemembering the little ones
Remembering the little ones

Sarah Kennedy Maddison, 9; (siblings);

John Marley, 5;

James Meek, 8;

Alice Jane Metcalfe, 4;

Hannah Isabelle Milburn, 9;

Charles Alexander Miles, 9;

Emily Miller, 9;

William Miller, 11;

Alice Purchase Mills, 11;

Elizabeth Ann Mills, 12;

Frederick Mills, 7;

Richard Mills, 6; (siblings);

Emily Morris, 7;

John Morrison, 7;

Mary John Mews, 6;

Catherine Newton, 8;

George Stokell Nipper, 9;

John Walter Noble, 11;

Margaret Annie Orrock, 12;

Edward Paley, 6;

Mary Pagett, 10;

Alfred Patterson, 8;

Louise Isabella Paxton, 8;

William Peary, 9;

Mary Eleanor Pescod, 8;

William Henry Pescod, 10; (siblings);

Emmerson Phillipson, 11;

Ann Marie Peace, 7;

Ann Milner Pringle, 9;

Margaret Milner Pringle, 7; (siblings)

George Prior, 12;

John Thomas Proudfoot, 8;

Robert Ramsey, 11;

Mary Ann Redman,14;

Catherine Middlemiss Richmond, 7;

Victoria Hall.Victoria Hall.
Victoria Hall.

Thomas Curry Ritson, 9;

Ann Patterson Robertson, 10;

Ethel Robertson, 7; (siblings);

Eleanor Robson, 6;

Margaret Roper, 8;

Elizabeth Rowell, 7;

Mary Helen Russell, 6;

William Rutherford, 7;

James Henry Scott, 9;

Eugenia Scrafton, 8;

Such a special tribute at the 2017 memorial service.Such a special tribute at the 2017 memorial service.
Such a special tribute at the 2017 memorial service.

Walter Gibson Shipley, 10;

Abraham Smith Simey, 8;

William Simpson, 7;

George Slightham, 8;

William Slightham, 6; (siblings);

Caroline Smith, 5;

Elizabeth Snaith, 8;

George Snaith, 8;

Esteiner Solomon, 9;

Thomas Southern, 8;

Joseph Mushens Spence, 10;

John Thomas Swinney, 6;

Andrew Taylor, 4;

John James Taylor, 6;

Thomas Taylor (Toward), 9; (siblings);

Margaret Ann Thompson, 6;

The Victoria Hall memorial.The Victoria Hall memorial.
The Victoria Hall memorial.

Margaret Thompson, 3;

Mary Ann Thompson, 11; (siblings);

Annie May Tomlinson, 4;

Ada Anne Topping, 11;

Nora Emily Topping, 6; (siblings);

Thomas Toward, 9;

Margaret Annie Turnbull, 8;

John George Thomas Venus, 7;

Grace Newton Vowell, 8;

Lilly Vowell, 4; (siblings);

Elizabeth Wanless, 7;

The Victoria Hall memorial in 1983.The Victoria Hall memorial in 1983.
The Victoria Hall memorial in 1983.

Florence Edith Ward, 6;

Amy Hollings Watson, 13;

Annie Emily Hollings Watson, 10;

Robert Hollings Watson, 12; (siblings);

William Robson Weighill, 8;

Robert Wilkinson, 7;

John Henry Willan, 11;

John Robert Williamson, 11;

John James Wise, 10;

Andrew Wright, 7;

Mary Wright, 5;

