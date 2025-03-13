Golden memories of Sunderland's VE Day celebrations in 1995: You sang and danced the whole day away

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST
VE Day celebrations are on the way as we mark 80 years since Europe finally enjoyed peace in the Second World War.

If you need inspiration for a party, how about this memory of Sunderland and its party atmosphere in 1995.

‘Parties planned for every corner of the land’

That was the year when the 50th anniversary celebrations were celebrated and this is what the Sunderland Echo said at the time.

Getting in the VE Mood in 1995 were, left to right: Gail Old, Claire Tully, Andy Milford, Lesley Williams and Denise Dobson.placeholder image
Getting in the VE Mood in 1995 were, left to right: Gail Old, Claire Tully, Andy Milford, Lesley Williams and Denise Dobson. | se

“The country is set to go VE Day crazy, with parties planned for every corner of the land - and Wearside is no exception,” said the Echo.

“In Sunderland alone, six hours of fun are planned for the city’s official VE Day celebrations.

Cliffe Park had a packed day of music

“Thousands of people are expected to head for the city’s Cliffe Park in Seaburn for free entertainment starting at 2pm and running through until 8pm.

“An area of Cliffe Park will be cordoned off with decorations, flags and bunting to celebrate peace. A marquee and a big circus big top tent will be put up for indoor entertainment.

“A playbus and play activities will be positioned near the marquee.

Children at Quarry View School held a patriotic party to mark VE Day 30 years ago.placeholder image
Children at Quarry View School held a patriotic party to mark VE Day 30 years ago. | se

“A picnic area will be designated for use throughout the day and family sports events will also be held.”

A beacon display to mark peace

Music of the 1940s was played at a disco with a difference and there was traditional jazz played throughout the day.

Cannon Cinema staff, Margaret Potts, Donna Cole, Audrey Richardson (kneeling), and Marina Robertson all joined in by dressing up.placeholder image
Cannon Cinema staff, Margaret Potts, Donna Cole, Audrey Richardson (kneeling), and Marina Robertson all joined in by dressing up. | se

Vintage vehicles were displayed and at 8pm a beacon ceremony was held in the east of the park to tie in with beacons being lit in Gateshead, Whitburn and South Shields.

Tell us if you remember Sunderland’s 50th anniversary celebrations of VE Day.

And if you are planning to mark this year’s anniversary, email [email protected].

