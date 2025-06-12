Vane Tempest: The end of a pit era in pictures

Bands, banners and lots of emotion. It all happened on the day that Vane Tempest pit had its final shift.

Back in 1992, feelings ran high when workers began their last day and they continued into 1993 when the battle to save the colliery continued.

Take a look at an iconic era in the Durham coalfield’s history with the help of these Sunderland Echo memories.

1 . A 1980s reminder Here is a view of the colliery as it looked in March 1986. Tell us if you worked there back then. | se Photo Sales

2 . Ending an era at Vane Tempest The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over. | se Photo Sales

3 . Reminders of a bygone era Back to October 1992 for the final days of Vane Tempest before its ultimate closure. | sg Photo: se Photo Sales