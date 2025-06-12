Vane Tempest: The end of a pit era in pictures

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:36 BST

Explore the end of an era with striking photos of Vane Tempest pit, capturing the emotional closure of a historic mining chapter.

Bands, banners and lots of emotion. It all happened on the day that Vane Tempest pit had its final shift.

Back in 1992, feelings ran high when workers began their last day and they continued into 1993 when the battle to save the colliery continued.

Take a look at an iconic era in the Durham coalfield’s history with the help of these Sunderland Echo memories.

Here is a view of the colliery as it looked in March 1986. Tell us if you worked there back then.

1. A 1980s reminder

Here is a view of the colliery as it looked in March 1986. Tell us if you worked there back then. | se

The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over.

2. Ending an era at Vane Tempest

The last shift at Vane Tempest in 1992 with Ralf Greenwood handing a token over. | se

Back to October 1992 for the final days of Vane Tempest before its ultimate closure.

3. Reminders of a bygone era

Back to October 1992 for the final days of Vane Tempest before its ultimate closure. | sg Photo: se

The day the Sunderland Echo took one last look round the pit. Tell us if this brings back memories for you.

4. One last look

The day the Sunderland Echo took one last look round the pit. Tell us if this brings back memories for you. | sg

Related topics:DurhamHistoryWorkersSpaceSunderland Echo
