Vane Tempest: The end of a pit era in pictures

Bands, banners and lots of emotion. It all happened on the day that Vane Tempest pit had its final shift.
Back in 1992, feelings ran high when workers began their last day and they continued into 1993 when the battle to save the colliery continued.
Take a look at an iconic era in the Durham coalfield’s history with the help of these Sunderland Echo memories.
