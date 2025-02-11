I've got loads of love for these 11 Valentine's scenes: 1974 to 2012

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Photos to melt your hearts. That’s what we have in this retro collection.

We are sending them to you with love for Valentine’s Day and they come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Enjoy the memories which cover from 1974 to 2012 and which take in Fulwell, Town End Farm, Seaham, and The Bridges.

Flossie and Perry are the two dogs taking the limelight in this scene from 1974. It shows stars of a Sunderland Empire show helping to launch a £10,000 fundraising campaign for the PDSA.

1. So much love in 1974

Flossie and Perry are the two dogs taking the limelight in this scene from 1974. It shows stars of a Sunderland Empire show helping to launch a £10,000 fundraising campaign for the PDSA. | se Photo: se

Sunderland Museum secretary Judy Sunley, pictured in 1980 with old Valentine cards, dating back through the 19th century.

2. Messages of love

Sunderland Museum secretary Judy Sunley, pictured in 1980 with old Valentine cards, dating back through the 19th century. | se

Children and staff at Fulwell Kindergarten had fun with Valentine's Day balloons in 2006.

3. A photo memory from Fulwell

Children and staff at Fulwell Kindergarten had fun with Valentine's Day balloons in 2006. | se Photo: TC

Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006.

4. Reflections at the Glass Centre

Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006. | se Photo: TC

