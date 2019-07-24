You can always rely on the Red Arrows for amazing views. Here they are creating colours in the sky in 2010.

Up, up and away - 17 spectacular views of past Sunderland Airshows

Looping the loop and defying the ground. That’s the pilots who’ve provided us with breathtaking airshow views over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 04:45

And if you want a reminder of how amazing the airshow is, here’s 17 views to whet your appetite.

They stretch from 1989 to much more recent times and show everything from the Red Arrows to wing walkers.

So take a look through our selection and reflect on some of the most amazing sights Sunderland has ever seen.

1. Opening the show in 2015.

Airshow fans were treated to this fireworks display in 2015.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Looking skywards

The crowds always make the airshow a stunning success and here they are at the 24th Sunderland International Airshow, 2012.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. Tribute to the past

A tribute to the brave air crews of the past. The Battle of Britain memorial flight of 2017.

Photo: SE

4. Coming in to land

The first parachutists from the RAF Falcons team landing on the beach at Seaburn in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

