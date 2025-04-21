Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A garage which was right in the middle of Sunderland’s shopping and cinema hub gets our attention today.

It is 145 years since Turvey’s was first set up in Holmeside.

Turvey's. The Holmeside business which was first set up in Sunderland in 1880. | se

It started out as a cycle business

Frederick Turvey began the company in 1880 as a cycle business but it was not long before cars, motor bikes and accessories were added.

Turvey’s was soon on the move to the other side of the road and began as a small shop. Workshops were added in 1910 and the business expanded over the next 20 years.

In1969, it had merged with two other long-established Sunderland traders - Dunn’s Garages and Byers Garages - to become The Byers-Dunn-Turvey Group.

Holmeside with the Odeon Cinema which was one of the buildings which replaced the Stadium. | se

More than 2,500 new vehicles a year

By 1972, it had an annual turnover of more than £4million and handled more than 2,500 new vehicles as well as 5,000 cars and commercial vehicles overall.

That same year, the site expanded its Holmeside showrooms to almost four times their previous size and they were devoted to the sales of new cars.

Another view of the showroom in Holmeside in 1972. | se

Sales manager was a former Bede School pupil

A Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “The extensions were made possible by the transfer of the workshops and stores to the Byers-Dunn-Turvey Group building in Newcastle Road.”

There was space for an extra 60 to 80 new cars as well as parking spots for customers.

Heading up the showrooms was a Mr MW Bailey who had been in the motor industry ever since he left Bede School.

We would love you to share your own memories of Turvey’s and you can do that by emailing [email protected]