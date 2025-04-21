Turvey's: The family garage which was a Holmeside favourite for decades
It is 145 years since Turvey’s was first set up in Holmeside.
It started out as a cycle business
Frederick Turvey began the company in 1880 as a cycle business but it was not long before cars, motor bikes and accessories were added.
Turvey’s was soon on the move to the other side of the road and began as a small shop. Workshops were added in 1910 and the business expanded over the next 20 years.
In1969, it had merged with two other long-established Sunderland traders - Dunn’s Garages and Byers Garages - to become The Byers-Dunn-Turvey Group.
More than 2,500 new vehicles a year
By 1972, it had an annual turnover of more than £4million and handled more than 2,500 new vehicles as well as 5,000 cars and commercial vehicles overall.
That same year, the site expanded its Holmeside showrooms to almost four times their previous size and they were devoted to the sales of new cars.
Sales manager was a former Bede School pupil
A Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “The extensions were made possible by the transfer of the workshops and stores to the Byers-Dunn-Turvey Group building in Newcastle Road.”
There was space for an extra 60 to 80 new cars as well as parking spots for customers.
Heading up the showrooms was a Mr MW Bailey who had been in the motor industry ever since he left Bede School.
