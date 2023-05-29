News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland barbecue and biscuit memories as we mark two food-based celebrations

Two reasons to celebrate with yummy food next week

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Who knew! You've got a double reason to tuck in to tasty treats on May 29.

It's National Biscuit Day and National Barbecue Week starts on the same day. What a choice you've got.

But why choose one when you could go for both, especially with these handy Sunderland Echo archive photos for inspiration.

Tuck in - and then get in touch with some sizzling memories of your own.

1. A real food treat on this retro day to savour.

Charlotte Potts was only seven when she designed an award-winning biscuit in a Greggs competition in 2004. Here is Union Street branch manager Karen Batley taking a bite.

A barbecue went down well at the Space 2 Grow community garden project at St Peter's Church, in 2014.

Pupils at St Anthony's School provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.

