Nine Sunderland barbecue and biscuit memories as we mark two food-based celebrations

Two reasons to celebrate with yummy food next week

Who knew! You've got a double reason to tuck in to tasty treats on May 29.

It's National Biscuit Day and National Barbecue Week starts on the same day. What a choice you've got.

But why choose one when you could go for both, especially with these handy Sunderland Echo archive photos for inspiration.

Tuck in - and then get in touch with some sizzling memories of your own.

1 . A real food treat on this retro day to savour. A real food treat on this retro day to savour. Photo Sales

2 . Charlotte Potts was only seven when she designed an award-winning biscuit in a Greggs competition in 2004. Here is Union Street branch manager Karen Batley taking a bite. Charlotte Potts was only seven when she designed an award-winning biscuit in a Greggs competition in 2004. Here is Union Street branch manager Karen Batley taking a bite. Photo Sales

3 . A barbecue went down well at the Space 2 Grow community garden project at St Peter's Church, in 2014. A barbecue went down well at the Space 2 Grow community garden project at St Peter's Church, in 2014. Photo Sales

4 . Pupils at St Anthony's School provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993. Pupils at St Anthony's School provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993. Photo Sales