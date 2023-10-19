Big birthday party plans for Washington as new town prepares to mark 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town party featuring live music, food, refreshments and entertainment has been revealed as part of early plans for Washington 60 celebrations with the appearance of some famous faces who grew up in the town also in the pipeline.

The revelations came at the Washington Heritage Partnership event which also unveiled plans for story podcasts from residents who’ve lived in the new town since its creation on July 24, 1964, and a large exhibition featuring a photograph montage, artefacts and memorabilia of Washington before the new town, during its creation and the early years of its evolution.

Speaking at the event was chair of the Washington Area Committee, Cllr Sean Laws.

He said: “There are plans for a big culmination event across the weekend (July 20/21) before the official date.

“It will coincide with the start of the school holidays and there will be music, food, and a central stage with performances.

“We have also been in contact with the architect and TV presenter George Clarke who grew up in Washington.

“He is keen to come along and get involved and has already been posting comments on his social media about the upcoming anniversary.”

(left to right) Cllr Jimmy Warne, Cllr Linda Williams, Cllr Sean Laws and Dr Jude Murphy have been explaining some of the early plans for the Washington 60 birthday celebrations.

While the main celebratory event will take place in the summer, Cllr Laws is keen for commemorative events to commence early in the new year.

He added: “We want to get the ball rolling early. It will also be the 40th anniversary of Nissan arriving in Washington and the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Galleries and so we we have been in contact with both organisations and are keen to get them involved

“One idea is to hopefully have some oral storytelling about the history of Washington on display on big screens in the Galleries.”

George Clarke is keen to get involved in celebrating the 60th anniversary of his home town.

A key focus of any celebration will no doubt incorporate Washington’s mining heritage.

Washington Central councillor, Cllr Linda Williams, who also attended the event, said: “Next year will also hopefully see the opening of the extension to the F Pit museum which will include a cafe and space for more memorabilia and artefacts to go on display.”

The Washington Heritage Partnership meeting to discuss the Washington 60 celebration event.

The Washington Heritage Partnership is coordinated by historian, Dr Jude Murphy, who is keen to hear from local residents and organisations who would like to contribute with any artefacts or ideas.

Dr Murphy said: “It’s going to be a big weekend with hopefully some visiting celebs who grew up in Washington.

“We really want to get the public involved with ideas and stories from the past. It’s massively important that they are part of the celebrations.

“This is a really important anniversary as a lot of the residents who remember Washington as it was and the early years of the New Town will now be in their 70s and 80s and so it’s important we get their stories now.”

Any projects celebrating or showcasing the town’s history and heritage could also be eligible for a grant of between £100 and £1,000.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the celebration or apply for a grant should contact Dr Murphy on on 07597700884 or by emailing [email protected]