I never knew this: Lady Penelope and Parker swapped a Sunderland workshop for Japan
The work of this Southwick team of creators was definitely F-A-B in the January of 32 years ago.
Lady Penelope was a Mackem
Sunderland men Sean Robinson, Leigh Sylvester and Philip Catcheside had a workshop in which they made some incredible models.
Look at their work on Lady P and Parker, together with a one-third size scale model of her pink Rolls Royce Fab 1.
Sean was the creator, sculptor Leigh made the puppets and Philip was a joiner who put together the larger models.
Big in Japan in 1993
But theirs was not just a local project. Their assignment was set to star in an exhibition in Japan, and it had been organised by Sylvia Anderson, who was the wife of Thunderbirds inventor Gerry Anderson.
Thunderbirds was big business that year.
Hundreds of Wearside children flocked see another Thunderbirds exhibition but this was closer to home at Sunderland's Northern Centre for Contemporary Art.
