I fancy a trip to Thompson Park. Join me for memories from 1967 to 2023

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:41 BST

There’s decades of history in Thompson Park which is one of Sunderland’s most loved parks.

We have captured some of it in this photo-filled look back in time. Have a browse through our Sunderland Echo memories from 1967 to 2023.

It includes fun days, shows, parades and smoothies. Intrigued? Have a look through the gallery to find out more.

Children in the Thompson Park, Sunderland play area, enjoying themselves on the "witches hat".

1. Fun in August 1967

Children in the Thompson Park, Sunderland play area, enjoying themselves on the "witches hat". | se

Photo Sales
Some of the members of Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of "The Boyfriend" to be performed in Thompson Park Community Centre.

2. Showtime in Thompson Park

Some of the members of Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of "The Boyfriend" to be performed in Thompson Park Community Centre. | se

Photo Sales
A view of the bowling green at Thompson Park in 1974.It has been a favourite for many Echo readers for years.

3. Bowling back to 1974

A view of the bowling green at Thompson Park in 1974.It has been a favourite for many Echo readers for years. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
These two were having fun bobbing for apples at Thompson Park nursery in 1976.

4. Bobbing for apples

These two were having fun bobbing for apples at Thompson Park nursery in 1976. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice