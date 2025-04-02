It includes fun days, shows, parades and smoothies. Intrigued? Have a look through the gallery to find out more.
1. Fun in August 1967
Children in the Thompson Park, Sunderland play area, enjoying themselves on the "witches hat". | se
2. Showtime in Thompson Park
Some of the members of Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of "The Boyfriend" to be performed in Thompson Park Community Centre. | se
3. Bowling back to 1974
A view of the bowling green at Thompson Park in 1974.It has been a favourite for many Echo readers for years. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Bobbing for apples
These two were having fun bobbing for apples at Thompson Park nursery in 1976. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
