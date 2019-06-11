We are rocking back 50 years for memories of a band which was a hit in Sunderland.

Remember the Dalesmen? They were regulars at Seaburn Hall as well as other Wearside venues.

A view of Seaburn Hall in 1978.

And now, with the help of band member Geoff Walker, we are taking another look at the group.

There’s plenty to remember.

The Dalesmen supported lots of top names of the time including Gene Vincent, Herman's Hermits, and Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders.

They starred alongside names such as the Outlaws, and Shane Fenton and the Fentones.

Seaburn Hall in 1952.

Guitarist Geoff got in touch after a recent Wearside Echoes feature which focused on Seaburn Hall.

“Seaburn Hall I'll never forget,” said Geoff. “Great people, great place.”

And he re-lived some great times with great musical pals.

It all started when Geoff and his friend Ken Horner, the future rhythm guitarist of the band, used to practice in the backyard shed of Geoff’s dad when they were both 12.

“A year or two later we met this other lad at school who said he'd play drums if we were thinking of putting a group together . He was Mac Mills, our future drummer.

“Then we were looking for a a bass guitarist. Fortunately Mac knew somebody and that was Jeff Coulson, and what a bass guitarist he turned out to be, fantastic.”

Before long, Terry Keithley had joined as a singer and Geoff said: “We did all the pubs, clubs, wedding receptions, miners rallies, until we got an agent then we started getting support booking.”

Herman's Hermits were the first gig , then Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders who were ‘a nice set of lads’.

“But one of our biggest stars was Gene Vincent, wow it was fantastic, I actually spoke to Gene, I went to get his autograph, he signed it on the back of a photograph I had of my girlfriend, who's now my wife by the way,” said Geoff.

They’re wonderful memories and we hope Echoes readers will also remember the Dalesmen.

If you do, we would love to hear from you.

Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.