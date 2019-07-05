They sang their hearts out in this musical event in Sunderland to raise cash
It was a challenge to bring music to your ears.
Thirty-four years ago, these choristers sang for eight hours in a sponsored ‘hymn-in’ event to raise money for church funds.
And at 25 pence a hymn, they must have gathered in a healthy sum for St Matthew’s Church in Silksworth in Sunderland.
The event featured the parish choir, public, as well as guest singers and musicians all with the same aim.
Pictured taking part in the fundraiser are the vicar, the Rev Stanley Rycroft with his curate the Rev Brian Walton and choristers Claire Johnson, Diane Magog, Emma Jackson, Louise Johnson and Katherine Walton.
Do you remember the hymn-in and were you a part of it?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Can you remember the event and how much was raised?
Or is there another event from Wearside and County Durham’s history you would like us to share?
Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk
Let’s share some great memories of the past, whether they be events or places we have loved.