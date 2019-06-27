The Sunderland stamp collectors who had the national scene licked
They had only been formed for a year but these Sunderland stamp enthusiasts were posting their intention to be the best.
The junior section of the Sunderland Philatelic Society scooped a top award in a national young stamp collectors competition in 1984.
David Underwood, 9, won his age group for his collection which guided judges around hs imaginary Underwood zoo.
The Seaburn Dene Junior School pupil took up collecting when the junior section of the stamp club was formed in 1983.
His classmate Andrew Johnson, also aged 9, was awarded a certificate of participation for his collection of Danish stamps along with Monkwearmouth School pupil Mark Stenton, 13.
Mark’s topic was the World Cup from its inauguration to 1984.
Philip Blakey, 19, from Fulwell, took a bronze medal in the 18 to 21 age group and Sunderland’s youngest entry Sheila Basu, 8, gained a diploma of merit. Her work featured a collection of Indian states and India stamps during the reign of Queen Victoria.
A second diploma of merit went to Gary Eaton, 12, of Fulwell, who told the story of a journey from Manchester to Newcastle using stamps to depict different forms of transport through the ages.
The youngsters all received their prizes at the Sunderland town centre post office from the acting assistant postmaster John Robertson.
We would love to hear from any of the young collectors. Are you still collecting today and do you remember when Sunderland philatelists did so well in 1984? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.