The Sunderland pub's new draught tipple proves hit when they served pints of milk
Geoff Addy could have earned the title of the milky bar kid in 1985.
He was the licensee of the Hycroft in South Hylton at the time and it was serving draught milk as part of its offering.
The new addition to the pub could be bought in pint sizes for 44 pence or halves at 22 pence and it was proving to be quite the hit soon after it was launched.
Geoff said at the time: “I thought it would make a nice change for the customers.
“We use a lot of milk in the restaurant side of the business so we thought we would offer some for sale.
“So far it has gone down well. We have had quite a few people opting for the milk.”
Everyone who bought a pint of milk back in 1985 stood a chance of winning one of a series of prizes which was on offer from the Milk Marketing Board.
Mr Addy is pictured sharing a pint with disc jockey Stuart Middleton.
