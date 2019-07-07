The stars and stripes cake cooked up to mark Independence Day in Sunderland at the George Washington Hotel
Staff at a Wearside hotel thought Independence Day was a piece of cake in 1985.
In fact, the team at the George Washington Hotel thought it was so important they made a massive cake to celebrate the day.
Chef Richard Bell baked a 120lb sponge cake to serve to American Navy visitors to the Washington Old Hall.
Hotel owner John Sanderson also loaned his restored 1937 American Chrysler to make sure the cake arrived in style.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What memories do you have of events in the Wearside and County Durham areas from 1985?
Is there a hotel, pub, club or nightclub you would like us to feature on our nostalgia pages?
Or is there a former store or shop you would prefer us to take a look at from times gone by.? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk