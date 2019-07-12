The Houghton pit team that ended a 17-year tradition in a competition
A team of first aiders proved themselves to be the best in the region when it came to pit safety.
Houghton Mines Rescue Station’s first aiders won through to the national finals in a pit safety competition back in 1986.
They won the area final which was held at Team Valley to become the first rescue station to win the event.
As well as being overall winners they also walked off with three of the four individual awards as well as tying for the assessment award.
But by winning the competition they also broke a record which had been long standing.
Dawdon and Westoe Collieries had held the trophy for themselves for the previous 17 years.
Team captain Steve Tiplady was naturally delighted and said at the time that the Houghton Mines Rescue Station Team was looking forward to being the first to take part in the national finals.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
They were due to be held at Scarborough in November of 1986.
Pictured outside the Houghton Mines Rescue Station are the members of the successful team.
They are Steve England, Barry Graham, Steve Sutherland, Steve Tiplady and David Hardy.
Who remembers the team and can anyone tell us how they did in the national finals?
Or perhaps you were a member of one of the other teams to win the regional title over the years.
What are your memories of taking part in the competition? Get in touch and share your memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk. We would love to hear from you.